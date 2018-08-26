Imagine a society where a woman to walk around late at night (or even during the day, really) without anyone leering, catcalling or doing something worse. In India, this probably has to be imagined, as it does not exist in reality.

A short film (above) directed by Tom Koshy and written by Priyanka Kanishkar, translates that act of imagination into actual scenes. And by linking this, without dialogue, with the idea of independence – for the nation and for its people – the film makes a strong point subtly, quoting Jawaharlal Nehru’s line from his speech at the midnight of August 14-15, 1947:

“...Are we brave enough and wise enough to grasp this opportunity and accept the challenge of the future?...”