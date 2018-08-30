Play

For everyone who has been subject to boring classes and teachers in high school, Superwoman aka Lilly Singh has come up with an unorthodox solution – having rappers as teachers.

The YouTuber made her own rap song to the tunes of popular ones by Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B and others. She also performed her best impression of these artistes, right down to their outfits, while rapping lessons in subjects like Biology and Math.

Even though the rappers imitated here would probably never consider changing careers, you have to admit the idea is alluring.