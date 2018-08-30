.@AbhinandanSekhr speaks to @vivekagnihotri about Maoists, RSS, the concept of #UrbanNaxals and whether students are gullible enough to be brainwashed so easily. pic.twitter.com/5DOJUyrSyK — newslaundry (@newslaundry) August 29, 2018

With the arrest of activists across the country throwing the term “Urban Naxal” into social media prominence, the man who claimed to have invented it, the occasional film-maker Vivek Agnihotri, was interviewed by journalist Abhinandan Sekhri for Newslaundry (videos above and below).

Sekhri asked Agnihotri several questions on claims he has made over the years – about how much of India is supposed to be overrun by Maoists, about audiences at his film-screening, about slogans at JNU – to question his data. Agnihotri tried to explain his sources, or the lack of them. Viewers can decide whether they’re convinced.

Almost bizarrely, the conversation came down to the colour of Sekhri’s kurta as a means of establishing what a fact is. Watch the full interview here.