Watch: Baggage handlers at Heathrow Airport ‘break free’ to celebrate Freddie Mercury’s birthday
A flash mob honoured the legendary lead singer of the rock band Queen.
He once worked there as a baggage handler himself. Yes, Freddie Mercury, the lead vocalist from 1970s rock band Queen, worked at Heathrow Airport in London before becoming a rock legend.
Mercury died in 1991 after contracting HIV. He would have been 72 on September 5, and to honour his birth anniversary, a group of baggage handlers and British Airways employees at Heathrow Airport were decked out as Freddie for a Day to dance to the Queen’s 1984 anthem I want to break free.
It’s not ending there. To promote Bohemian Rhapsody, the biographical film on the band and its industry-defining lead vocalist, Heathrow Airport will have Queen memorabilia on display in the coming month.
Also, any customer named Freddie, Frederick or Farrokh departing from Terminal 5 will be invited to the British Airways first class lounge free-of-cost.