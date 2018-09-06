Today, members of our baggage team along with British Airways colleagues performed a tribute at T5 Arrivals to one-time Heathrow baggage handler Freddie Mercury, in support of @The_MPT! #ForeverFreddie #BohemianRhapsody pic.twitter.com/73l9aZM7ve — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) September 5, 2018

He once worked there as a baggage handler himself. Yes, Freddie Mercury, the lead vocalist from 1970s rock band Queen, worked at Heathrow Airport in London before becoming a rock legend.

Mercury died in 1991 after contracting HIV. He would have been 72 on September 5, and to honour his birth anniversary, a group of baggage handlers and British Airways employees at Heathrow Airport were decked out as Freddie for a Day to dance to the Queen’s 1984 anthem I want to break free.

It’s not ending there. To promote Bohemian Rhapsody, the biographical film on the band and its industry-defining lead vocalist, Heathrow Airport will have Queen memorabilia on display in the coming month.

Also, any customer named Freddie, Frederick or Farrokh departing from Terminal 5 will be invited to the British Airways first class lounge free-of-cost.