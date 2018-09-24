Play

In the Greek town of Aitoliko, a webbed blanket stretching more than 300 yards has covered plants, boats and signs along the sea-shore. Attributed to the Tetragnatha genus, who are also known as stretch spiders, the rare phenomena has a simple explanation.

Though they are harmless to humans and plants, these spiders love to feast on mosquitos and gnats. Recently, the town has been experiencing hot and humid weather, offering the blood-sucking insects a habitable environment. Which in turn has brought out the spiders.

But then, townspeople are used this, for it is a recurring phenomenon in Aitoliko. There is a boom in spider-population every three to five years, and their unwanted webs appear around the city. The solution? Wait for temperatures to drop.