He may not be composing music for as many films as he used to, but Bappi Lahiri knows how to stay in the news. His latest effort is a welcome jingle for boxer Mike Tyson, who’s coming to India on the occasion of the Kumite 1 League boxing tie between Team India and Team UAE on September 29.

The one-minute jingle (above) combines Indian melodies and disco beats.

“All this happened so fast,” Lahiri told Glamsham. “I’m missing the opportunity to meet him but I think my jingle will represent me in welcome the great boxer. I wish him a fabulous stay in India and may he have a very productive tour.”.