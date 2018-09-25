Watch: Music director Bappi Lahiri welcomes boxer Mike Tyson to India with a trademark jingle
The song is low on lyrics, though.
He may not be composing music for as many films as he used to, but Bappi Lahiri knows how to stay in the news. His latest effort is a welcome jingle for boxer Mike Tyson, who’s coming to India on the occasion of the Kumite 1 League boxing tie between Team India and Team UAE on September 29.
The one-minute jingle (above) combines Indian melodies and disco beats.
“All this happened so fast,” Lahiri told Glamsham. “I’m missing the opportunity to meet him but I think my jingle will represent me in welcome the great boxer. I wish him a fabulous stay in India and may he have a very productive tour.”.