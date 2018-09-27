Play

In a bid to increase awareness among women in Pakistan about rights that are granted to them by the state, but not always utilised, Oscar-winning Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has come up with a series of 14 short animated films.

The second of these shorts from the Aagahi (Awareness) series, produced by SOC Films, deals with domestic violence, offering resources to women to seek protection. It also conveys the important message that just because we do not see it, it does not mean there is no abuse.

The episode identifies different forms of domestic violence, including physical, psychological, economic and sexual abuse, in the first part (above). The second part provides information about helplines, shelters and legal support available to the victims.

Obaid-Chinoy’s work includes documentaries like Saving Face and A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, which highlight women’s inequality. She has won two Oscars and six Emmy awards.