When the opportunity arises, many brands go beyond direct messages to ensure that consumers recall them. That the Kerala floods might offer such an opportunity occurred only to one brand, however.

Samsonite’s advertisement (video above) adds a warm emotional layer to a storyline to get the message across with the proverbial twist in the tail.

Directed by Deepti Nagia and conceptualised by the agency Autumn Worldwide, the advertisement has gone viral, which is probably just what its makers intended.