The testimony of United States Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Senate Judicial Committee this past week was dramatic to say the least. Cashing in on Kavanaugh’s own theatrics, Saturday Night Live aired a scathing segment with actor Matt Damon playing the angry judge.

The 44th season premiere of the NBC sketch series opened with Damon-as-Kavanaugh screaming at the committee members asking him questions. The exercise in satire did not seem far removed from the real event. Damon’s Kavanaugh drank glasses of water and cried while saying that his accuser Christine Blasey Ford had no real evidence, much like the real one.

Regular cast members of the show also played key roles from the Senate committee and lawyers, with Kate MicKinnon as Senator Lindsey Graham and Aidy Briyant as the Senate Judiciary Committee’s sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell.

President Donald Trump – who nominated Kavanugh to the Supreme Court – tweeted about the show and said it was just an advertisement for Democrats.