Recently, passengers who cared to enter the driver’s cabin of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Davangere had a shock. A monkey appeared to be in charge of the steering wheel, as the video above, posted by ANI, shows.

While the human driver, hired by the KSRTC for the purpose, had a hand on the steering wheel, and was presumably operating the accelerator and breaks, the monkey was clearly moving the steering wheel around.

Once a video was shot and posted on social media, the authorities took notice and took the drive off duty, reported ANI.