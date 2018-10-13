Watch: How a raccoon managed to escape the floodwaters of hurricane Michael in the nick of time
The animal swam to higher ground to save itself.
More often than not animals end up as hapless victims of natural disasters like hurricanes and floods. A raccoon, however, saved itself from meeting a similar fate when it escaped rising floodwaters caused by hurricane Michael in the USA.
The animal was stranded near Crabtree Creek in Wake County, North Carolina as the storm moved through the area. Cameras of a local news station spotted the animal swimming to higher ground.