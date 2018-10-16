Play

Hurricanes and storms are wreaking havoc in several countries around the world, but in Scotland, the strength of one storm managed to make a waterfall defy gravity.

The winds whipped by storm Callum, which battered the UK and Scotland last week, caused a waterfall to reverse, making it look as though the water was climbing back up the hill.

This surreal phenomenon on Talisker Bay on the Isle of Skye was captured on video (above) by a tourist and posted on the internet.