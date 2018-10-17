Play

Every year during the Durga Puja celebrations, Kolkata teems with thousands of pandals designed around themes ranging from the political through the social to the environmental. This year, one of the pandals also showed off “development” by displaying the replica of a bullet train.

Located in College Square, the model train has been created with attention to detail, as is customary with Kolkata’s Durga Puja celebrations.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted a video of the replica that gives a glimpse of the BJP government’s proposed actual bullet train as a part of its ambitious project to lay a high-speed rail line between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.