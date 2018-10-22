#WATCH: An elephant entered a house in Coimbatore's Thadagam, in search of food, this morning and ate rice & fertilisers kept in bags. The elephant later left from the spot after multiple attempts by the villagers to make it go away. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/rcLOAz7iFB — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

A wild elephant gave residents of Thadagam district in Coimbatore quite a scare when it went on a rampage and even entered homes on Sunday.

According to the New Indian Express, the elephant, called Chinna Thambi, entered Varapalayam village from Ponnuthu Amman Temple forest and caused damage to several farms. ANI shared a video of the tusker entering a house and eating the rice and fertiliser kept in bags. It left after several attempts by the locals to chase it away.

Wild elephants frequently stray into villages in Thadagam and residents have made demands in the past that they be relocated from the area.