The world’s longest sea crossing bridge, connecting the cities of Hong Kong and Macau to the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai, opened to the public on Wednesday, almost a decade after work on it began.

Aerial footage of the 55-km long bridge was released after it was inaugurated by Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to the Guardian, the bridge’s features include cameras to detect yawning and devices that monitor drivers’ heart rate and blood pressure while they cross the bridge.

The $20 billion structure, however, has also faced its share of criticism, because of its restricted access. Special permits are required for people from Hong Kong to drive across and those who cannot meet the criteria to obtain long-term permits, have to settle for private shuttle buses.