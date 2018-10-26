Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

After police in Blackpool, England shared a picture of a man related to a case of shoplifting, they received a barrage of responses that pointed out the resemblance between him and an unlikely person – Friends star David Schwimmer, who played the character of Ross Geller.

Even though Blackpool Police had confirmed Schwimmer was not in the UK at the time of the crime, the actor decided to clear his name entirely in a hilarious manner, responding with video evidence of his innocence.

The video replicated the CCTV footage of the man caught stealing beer and the caption read, “Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York.”

Of course, that did not stop Facebook users from flooding the original post with jokes from the show and quotes from Ross.