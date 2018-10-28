Play

More than 40 years since its release, Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody remains one of the most intriguing yet beloved pieces of rock music. As a testament to its relevance, YouTube musician Anthony Vincent made a cover version of the song being performed in the styles of 42 different musicians and music groups.

Vincent used the vocal styles of, among others, David Bowie, Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson to sing various sections of the rock anthem. Vincent had previously performed covers for songs by Adele and Justin Bieber for his channel Ten Second Songs.

Oh yes, there’s a Bollywood segment too.

Vincent’s version of the song comes in time for the release of the film with the same name, starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. You can listen to the original version by Queen below.