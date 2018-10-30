The killing of well-known journalist and critic of the Saudi government, Jamal Khashoggi shocked the world, with reports that his murder inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul was premeditated and possibly extrajudicial.

A number of leading journalists across the world came together to pay tribute to Khashoggi and demand justice by reading the last column he wrote for the Washington Post. In a video for the NGO Amnesty International, journalists including Barkha Dutt, Mehdi Hasan and Hamid Mir others read out from the column that his assistant sent to Karen Attiah, a global opinions editor at the newspaper who worked with Khashoggi, a day after he disappeared. It was published after news of his murder was confirmed.

In “What the Arab world needs most is free expression,” Khashoggi recounted the days of the Arab Spring and noted how they were followed by human rights violations and curbing of the freedom of expression.

Amnesty has started a petition urging UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to set up an independent investigation to find out the truth about how the journalist died.