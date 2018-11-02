Boxing Champion Mary Kom had a practice session of sorts with an unusual opponent – Sports Minister Rajvardhan Rathore. The Olympic bronze medallist shared a video of her friendly spar with Rathore and thanked him for his support ahead of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women World Championship.

Rathore got into boxing gear and tried to defend himself, while also getting in a few punches of his own. It was, of course, a mock bout, with no actual blows being landed, but Kom clearly had the upper-hand on her taller and heavier opponent – for obvious reasons.

Rathore, a former shooting champion, was at the Indira Gandhi Stadium and interacted with boxers before the tournament starts on November 15. Mary Kom is set to lead the Indian contingent and was selected brand ambassador for the event.