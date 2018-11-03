Watch: Venice was engulfed in the worst floods faced by Italy in a decade
More than 11 people were killed as heavy rains and strong winds battered the country.
At least 11 people died in Italy this week due the worst flood the country faced in a decade. The city of Venice was inundated as sea water entered the roads, in addition to flooding from heavy rains caused by the storm.
Historical sites also suffered damage, with the famous tiled floor of St Mark’s Cathedral getting flooded. “In a single day, the basilica aged 20 years, but perhaps this is an optimistic consideration,” Carlo Alberto Tesserin, head of the board responsible for St Mark’s Basilica, said. Videos showed tourists trudging on as shopkeepers cleared the water from their establishments.
Other parts of northern Italy, like the regions of Liguria, Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, were also hit by heavy rainfall and high-speed winds, CNN reported.