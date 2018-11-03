The Italian city of Venice was engulfed with water after high tides caused its worst floods in 10 years https://t.co/zN5hMC8xRb pic.twitter.com/lex6uFBHSU — ITV News (@itvnews) October 30, 2018

At least 11 people died in Italy this week due the worst flood the country faced in a decade. The city of Venice was inundated as sea water entered the roads, in addition to flooding from heavy rains caused by the storm.

Historical sites also suffered damage, with the famous tiled floor of St Mark’s Cathedral getting flooded. “In a single day, the basilica aged 20 years, but perhaps this is an optimistic consideration,” Carlo Alberto Tesserin, head of the board responsible for St Mark’s Basilica, said. Videos showed tourists trudging on as shopkeepers cleared the water from their establishments.

“Go in October!” they said. “When the weather’s nicer and the crowds have gone!” they cried. #venice #floods pic.twitter.com/4yZLlhp6Yf — Jamie Phillips (@JamieAPhillips) October 29, 2018

Other parts of northern Italy, like the regions of Liguria, Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, were also hit by heavy rainfall and high-speed winds, CNN reported.