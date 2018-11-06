Play

The Modi government’s Rafale deal is still at the centre of a furious storm of criticism and allegations over the lack of transparency. Now, the political satire group Aisi Taisi Democracy has added it voice.

Ttled The Rafale Song, the piece has been composed and sung by group member Rahul Ram, and written by Sanjay Rajoura and Varun Grover.

The description of the video posted on the channel’s YouTube page calls it a “song of an eternal bond between the powerful and the corrupt.”