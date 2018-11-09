A man in Wales earned the title of “Dad of the Year” on the internet when he pushed his son to prevent a goal in a children’s football match.

The son, who was a goalkeeper, was talking to his father on the side during a game when the ball was kicked towards the goalpost. The man knocked his distracted son off his feet to get him to stop the ball. The final outcome, however, was not quite what the father wanted.

Several Twitter users found the incident amusing after a video was posted.

I can’t stop watching this. Dad of the year 😂👏🏻⚽️pic.twitter.com/iLvhDoiFyb — Tom Munns (@TomMunns1) November 8, 2018

Of course, not everyone agreed the video was funny.