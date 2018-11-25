Eco India Eco India: Meet Kalavati Devi, the mason who builds toilets for families who can't afford them Our top story this week looks at how a woman in Kanpur goes door to door to check with families have functional toilets, and offers to build them if they don’t. by Scroll Staff Published 3 hours ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Molwa | Director of Photography: Omkar Phatak | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Researcher: James Roy | Assistant Producers: Dewang Trivedi, Shibika Suresh | Script and Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh open defecation Kalavati Devi toilets Print