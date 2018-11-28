Play

Violence against women and girls remains one of the most persistent human rights violations in the world today. The United Nations estimates that one in three women and girls are subjected to physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. In most cases it is at the hands of an intimate partner.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar has released a short film (above) through his social change campaign MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) to remind viewers of just this. The film tries to offer males a new perspective in a clever way.

She, written by Iqbal Raj and directed by Ranjeeta Kaur, was released on November 25 – the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The Population Fund of India, a Delhi-based organisation, collaborated with MARD on the project, for which filmmaker Feroz Abbas Khan served as the creative director.

“For women to feel safe in our society, it is important that men change their mentality and behaviour,” Akhtar said about the campaign. This short film She gives the other perspective - of how ignorant men are about this violence. It is imperative that men understand the humiliation that women go through. Only then will they truly make an effort to change.”