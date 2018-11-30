Unseen faces of protest: Watch thousands of farmers from across the country gather in Delhi
Footage from the rallies showed the farmers protesting in Ramlila Maidan, demanding debt relief and higher support prices.
Thousands of farmers arrived in Delhi on Thursday to demand loan waivers and higher levels of Minimum Support Price for their produce.
The protesters came from different corners of the country, including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, converging at Ramlila Maidan to participate in the two-day Kisan March. A march from the maidan to the Parliament Street was scheduled for Friday.
Support poured in for the farmers from the general public, with activists and their families also joining in. Pictures and videos from the rally on Thursday and the cultural programme held on the grounds in the evening were posted on social media. Volunteers from various organisations erected tents for the agitating farmers and arranged for food and water to be provided to them.