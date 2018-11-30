Thousands of farmers arrived in Delhi on Thursday to demand loan waivers and higher levels of Minimum Support Price for their produce.

The protesters came from different corners of the country, including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, converging at Ramlila Maidan to participate in the two-day Kisan March. A march from the maidan to the Parliament Street was scheduled for Friday.

Support poured in for the farmers from the general public, with activists and their families also joining in. Pictures and videos from the rally on Thursday and the cultural programme held on the grounds in the evening were posted on social media. Volunteers from various organisations erected tents for the agitating farmers and arranged for food and water to be provided to them.

Farmers across the country about to start a mega protest rally from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street #FarmersMarch pic.twitter.com/rhCpeiFQ5y — Katkurwar Saurabh (@krait_saurabh) November 30, 2018

Adivasis from Maharashtra doing their traditional dance to hilariously improvised rebellious lyrics. "Pepsicola pepsicola tarah tarah ka cola, par pani gayab paya jab nal khola". Joyful laughing from protesting farmers #dillichalo #farmersmarch pic.twitter.com/hDMLxBn30p — Rohini Mohan (@rohini_mohan) November 29, 2018

Bhangra organised for the #FarmersMarch by Army Ex-servicemen 's Association led by Major General Satbir Singh. #KisanMuktiMarch pic.twitter.com/H2ArnXw8OF — Abhipsha Mahapatro (@calmchutney) November 29, 2018

Daughters marching with pictures of their fathers who committed suicide because of agrarian crisis #FarmersProtest #FarmersMarch #ChaloDilli pic.twitter.com/4ioS6Hlkvp — Neha Dixit (@nehadixit123) November 29, 2018

To highlight their plight, farmers from across the country have gathered in the national capital. This is the fourth national protest in the last year-and-a-half, clearly the present government is not lending an ear #FarmersProtest #FarmersMarch pic.twitter.com/F6cwNEG9G0 — Aishwarya Paliwal (@AishPaliwal) November 29, 2018