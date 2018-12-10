What just happened with this news anchor? pic.twitter.com/RoYLekEit0 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) December 5, 2018

Going live on news television can often mean dealing with unexpected events on the fly. But the anchor of a Pakistani news show had to deal with one of the biggest surprises of them all when a ball of fire fell on him during the broadcast.

Farid Rais, a senior anchor at the Pakistani Urdu channel Neo TV Network was in the middle of a panel discussion when a loud popping sound in the background was followed by the ball of fire hitting him. In the video, which has gone viral online, Rais is seen leaping out of his chair while the panelist continued to answer his question, completely oblivious to what was going on.

The cause or origin of the fireball was not known.