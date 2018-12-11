New York City police officers came under heavy criticism after a video of them ripping a baby out of his mother’s arms surfaced on Friday. The incident took place in a social services office in Brooklyn.

Jazmine Headley was waiting in line to seek help and was sitting on the floor because all the seats were taken. According to Monae Sinclair, who posted the video on Facebook, a security guard went up to her and following an exchange, the police arrived and told her to leave the location. When she refused to do so, they pinned her to the ground and tried to take her one-year-old son away. The video shows Headley screaming, “They’re hurting my son”.

The New York Police Department said in a statement that the video was “troubling” and they were reviewing it along with other possible videos from the incident. The social services commissioner of the city announced that two officers from the Human Resources Administration were sent on leave pending investigation. The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office also said it was launching an independent investigation “with the intention of reaching a swift decision”.

Meanwhile, Headley reportedly faces charges of resisting arrest, criminal trespass, acting in a manner injurious to a child and obstructing governmental administration.