US President Donald Trump has built a reputation of saying some really strange things on twitter. But on Thursday, he one-up-manned himself by posting a video of his performance at the Emmy awards in 2006, in which he sang the theme song from a sitcom about farm life from the 1960s.

As the US government inched closer towards the partial shutdown that took effect on Friday night, Trump signed into law the farm bill, which was aimed at addressing a range of areas including farming, conservation, forestry and energy. To mark the occasion he posted a video in which he wore blue overalls and held a pitchfork while singing the theme of Green Acres.

While Trump, for some reason, thought it was a good idea to bring the video back, Megan Mullaly, the actress who stood alongside him on the stage back then, did not. The Will and Grace actress simply tweeted, “If you guys need me, I’ll be in a hole in the ground.”