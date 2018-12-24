An ordinary car ride down a tunnel somewhat turned into a nightmarish scene out of the Fast and Furious movies when the vehicle was launched into the air.

According to the local police, the incident occurred in the Borik tunnel near the city of Poprad in northeastern Slovakia. They posted a video of the accident on their Facebook page, in which the vehicle was seen going into a barrier, lifting off the ground, and hitting arch on top of the entrance to the tunnel.

Miraculously, the driver survived without any serious injuries, and even passed a breathalyser test. Authorities said it was likely that he had dozed off at the wheel.