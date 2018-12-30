Eco India Eco India: An innovation incubator lab at IIT-Delhi may have found an alternative to stubble burning Our top story looks at how a Delhi-based group is working with farmers in Haryana and Punjab to prevent burning of crop residue, to instead, make it profitable. by Scroll Staff Published 13 minutes ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Syed Ahmed Safi | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Field Producer: Aabid Shafi | Researcher: James Roy | Assistant Producers: Dewang Trivedi, Shibika Suresh | Script and Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. stubble burning agricultural waste air pollution Print