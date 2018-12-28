People in cheery reindeer costumes may be a common sight during Christmas in the United States, but apparently, some of them were up to no good.

Authorities in Colorado were searching for a suspect who was caught on camera stealing things from a shop while wearing a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer mask. Fort Collins Police shared surveillance footage of the holiday thief whom they nicknamed “Burglarudolph”, and asked for help to nab the woman.

They even changed the lyrics of the song Santa Claus Is Coming to Town to encourage people to come forward with any information they had about the suspect.