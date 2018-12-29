Play

Over 26 years after its demolition, the Babri Masjid stands resolutely in the recent history of religious divisions in India. Is there a connection between what happened in 1992 and the killing of a police officer in Bulandshahr in 2018? Delhi University professor Apoorvanand raised this question while doing some plain speaking in a video for Karwan-e-Mohabbat, a journey made in 2017 by a team led by activist Harsh Mander through eight states to meet the families of the victims of hate violence.

With the aim of seeking justice for victims of mob-related violence and lynching, the “caravan of love” has made a series of videos, titled “Tathya”, which feature experts commenting on social and political issues.

In the video above, Apoorvanand talks about the “saffronisation” of India, asking whether the country and the Constitution have been handed over to people with a “criminal mindset”.