“I think we are at a tipping point. I do believe that as a society we can sustain much longer.” This is what renowned development economist Jayati Ghosh has to say about the rise of intolerance and hatred against women and other minority groups in recent years across the country.

In a video for the series titled “Tathya”, an initiative by Karwan-e-Mohabbat (Caravan of Love) that puts together a line-up of experts to comment on current political and social issues, Ghosh spoke about what has changed in the way hatred and violence are perceived in the country since the demolition of the Babri Masjid – and the dangers of normalising them.