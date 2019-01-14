El conductor se rehusó a detenerse a pesar de los múltiples intentos de policías y las maniobras de la persecución. Finalmente fue arrestado cerca de Camp Pendleton, después de cruzar tres condados. https://t.co/qwI5sb3Zlf pic.twitter.com/yWMkIrrVlK — Telemundo 20 (@TLMD20) January 4, 2019

Thirty-four-year-old Karl Flores was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers recently. So what?

Just that Flores led them on a pursuit in his car that lasted over three hours, stretching from Culver City to the San Diego 405 freeway. He also reportedly hit a motorist on West Manchester Avenue of Playa del Rey.

Flores was driving a maroon-coloured Honda Civic, as reported by a local news source. He is a veteran of the armed forces who has earlier served his country, and is now suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Culver City police initially chased the vehicle that Flores was driving, but the pursuit was then taken over by the LAPD. Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) manoeuvres were used four times by the police officials while attempting to stop Flores, but he evaded them all, and eventually gave up only when he ran out of fuel.

A man who led police on a chase from Los Angeles County into northern San Diego County has been taken into custody after a lengthy standoff. Traffic is moving again on southbound I-5 near Camp Pendleton. pic.twitter.com/oL350ERb9G — CBS News 8 (@CBS8) January 3, 2019

After coming to a stop, the driver could be seen opening the door of the car at least twice, but not stepping out on either of the occasions. According to officer Mark LaTulippe, the standoff between the police officials and Flores lasted almost an hour, during which the suspect refused to obey orders. Two bean bag rounds were fired by the police, one of which hit Flores. He was also reported to have been bitten by a police dog.

Watch the full video of the chase here: