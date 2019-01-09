Play

The frontman of the rock band Guns N’ Roses, Axl Rose, has swapped his real band members for animated ones to release his first song in ten years.

Rose appears in an episode of the animated series New Looney Tunes, which airs on the streaming service Boomerang. In a clip from the episode, it seems that the singer is playing himself and is accompanied by Bugs Bunny. According to Pitchfork, the plot of the episode includes Rose singing a song titled Rock the Rock, to prevent an asteroid from colliding with the earth.

The song marks his first recorded work since the 2008 Guns N’ Roses album, Chinese Democracy.