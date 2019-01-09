Greatest poets of India :



5. Harivanshrai Bachchan



4. Mirza Ghalib



3. Gulzar



2. Rabindranath Tagore



1. Ramdas Athavale pic.twitter.com/k0uwNAOTwL — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 8, 2019

The discussion in the Lok Sabha over the Bill to allow 10% reservation for economically weaker sections involved several heated arguments and counter-arguments.

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, found a creative way to show his support for both the Bill and the government. He wrote and recited a poem in the Lok Sabha, which included digs at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, and declarations that the Narendra Modi administration would return to power in 2019.

This is not the first time Athawale has conducted a mini-poetry session in Parliament. The president of the Republican Party of India is known for his delivering speeches in a sing-song manner and his penchant for rhymes. Here are some of his other offerings:

Play

Play