Watch: What did BJP MP Kirron Kher find so funny during a fellow party MP’s question in Parliament?
An entertaining, if distracting, performance.
When the BJP MP from Ranchi, Ram Tahal Choudhary was raising questions during Parliament proceedings on the issue of housing in Delhi, another MP from the same party, Kirron Kher, was seen vastly amused by something that appeared quite unrelated.
Shared widely on social media, the video shows Kher giggling, gesturing to someone, talking to another member, and not concentrating on the proceedings at all.
The video evoked hilarious responses, with many people relating Kher’s actions to backbenchers in classrooms.