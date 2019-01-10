'The Accidental MP' Kirron Kher doing what she does best in Lok Sabha 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vckUCGFkf8 — Bobins Abraham (@BobinsAbraham) January 10, 2019

When the BJP MP from Ranchi, Ram Tahal Choudhary was raising questions during Parliament proceedings on the issue of housing in Delhi, another MP from the same party, Kirron Kher, was seen vastly amused by something that appeared quite unrelated.

Shared widely on social media, the video shows Kher giggling, gesturing to someone, talking to another member, and not concentrating on the proceedings at all.

The video evoked hilarious responses, with many people relating Kher’s actions to backbenchers in classrooms.

Which Movie is she giving auditions for at the floor of the house ?????



The Accidental #IndiasGotTalent Judge‼️!!!

And

The Unfortunate MP[Kirron Kher[BJP]‼️!!!



Now that #IndiasGotTalent is over... https://t.co/eGgtws7ngJ — Nageshwara Rao Vanukuru[Naani] (@vanukuru13) January 10, 2019

Chandigarh BJP MP Kirron Kher gave us a nostalgic flashback of our college days as a backbencher with her antics in the Parliament. https://t.co/N8lfGx5kpz — Aftab Alam (@aftabistan) January 10, 2019