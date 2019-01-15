Play

While a lot is written and spoken about the friendship between dogs and humans, cats – who are the winners of the internet – have a different history with people.

They were not always the domesticated animals they are today. As the video above by TED-Ed shows, the eventually mutually beneficial relationship between cats and humans is one that has evolved only over the centuries.

Directed by Chintis Lundgren, The History of the World According to Cats plays like a history lesson – taught by Eva-Maria Geigland – shows how cats were considered gods in some ancient civilisations until they proved to be valuable to human population in terms of controlling rodents and pests. Watch the video to find out how they began entering homes as human’s furry friends, and an explanation on how modern cats are genetically very similar to their ancient counterparts.