Play

Professional bass fisherman Eric Johnson witnessed a rather unusual incident for the first time in over twenty years of “doing the RV (recreational vehicle) thing (sic)” when his two-year-old dog Bodi got into reverse gear and drove his RV into water.

Johnson posted a video of the incident with his own commentary added. He was launching his boat when the incident took place. Realising that the vehicle was moving into the water, he jumped into it in the nick of time to prevent it from going in deeper.

The RV was pulled out of the water subsequently, and both the dogs in the vehicle and the owner are safe. How ever did Bodi learn to change gears, though?