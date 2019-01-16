Play

Like many others, slam poet Priya Malik is unhappy with cricketer Hardik Pandya’s sexist and racist comments on the popular chat show Koffee with Karan, on which he appeared alongside teammate KL Rahul, who did not exactly stop him.

In her new poem, Malik attacks the cricketer’s remarks on the show, urging him to change his “thoughts” and his “style”, and leaves him with a lesson that she says Pandya should get “tattooed in permanent ink.”

After the outrage that followed the screening of the episode, Pandya had issued an apology. The two players were recalled from the ongoing tour of Australia, pending an inquiry. Both Pandya and Rahul issued an unconditional apology on Monday for their comments on the show.