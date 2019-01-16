The famous bull taming sport "Jallikattu" is happening in Southern Tamil Nadu on this Pongal season. Today Palamedu jallikattu event flagged off by Madurai district collector this morning. There are 900 bulls and tamers are in the arena. #Jallikattu2019 pic.twitter.com/lAZZgU1vq0 — IndSamachar (@indsamachar) January 16, 2019

Jallikattu, the bull-taming sport of Tamil Nadu, was in full flow across the state this year. It was even streamed live from Avaniyapuram village of Madurai district on the occasion of Pongal.

Jallikattu has been in news for the past few years after it was first banned by the Supreme Court in 2014. The Ministry of Environment and Forests ended the ban in January 2016, but it was upheld by the Supreme Court again later in the year. Following this, protests broke out across the state of Tamil Nadu, demanding an end to the ban.

Tamil Nadu authorised Jallikattu in the state by way of an ordinance on January 21, 2017, and a law was enacted by the state legislature on January 23, 2017, exempting Jallikattu from the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (1060) and making it legal.