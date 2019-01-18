An 11-year-old boy in Illinois, USA, prompted a huge rescue operation when he crashed through the icy surface of a frozen pond on Sunday.

According to the Naperville Police Department, a call to emergency services alerted them to a child in the middle of a pond near an apartment complex. Firefighters and police officers rushed to the scene to find him unable to move because his feet were stuck in the muddy bottom.

What followed was a dramatic rescue to pull him to safety, a video of which was posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

It’s not clear how the boy had got into the pond in the first place.“We didn’t know how long he was in the water and...I kept visual contact with him,” supervising firefighter Jay Switak told NCTV17. A rescue diver managed to bring him to the shore.

Authorities said the boy was taken to a local hospital and was in a stable condition.