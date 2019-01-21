Ladakh scouts pipe band on ice skates pic.twitter.com/qZMJLr9JmR — gab.ai/TheCol🇮🇳 (@desertfox61I) January 18, 2019

In a recent video from the Indian Army’s Inter battalion ice hockey championship, members of the Ladakh Scouts regiment’s pipe band can be seen performing on ice skates.

Nicknamed snow warriors, the regiment members make performing on ice skates look extremely easy. As the video shows, the members of the band can – and do – skate and play their instruments in perfect synchronisation.

The Ladakh Scouts regiment is an infantry regiment of the Indian Army that specialises in mountain warfare.