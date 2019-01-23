People skiing at Mt. Hermon in Israel as the Iron Dome intercepts a rocket fired from Syria



(Credit: Elad Ben-Moshe) pic.twitter.com/ASd3LM7lU6 — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) January 20, 2019

A man was skiing on the slopes of Mount Hermon on Golan Heights when the camera on his helmet captured a missile interception by Israel.

Israel’s military claimed that its Iron Dome interceptor system had managed to shoot down a rocket, which it said was fired by Iranian forces in Syria at the northern part of the Golan Heights on Sunday.

The footage from the skier’s camera showed people skiing down a mountain when the missile passed overhead before it was apparently met with an intercepting missile from the Iron Dome system.

Following the attempted strike over the Mount Hermon ski resort, Israel’s military said it carried out strikes on Iranian targets in Syria in a rare confirmation.