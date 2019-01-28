Play

In an incident captured on CCTV in the Hampton area of London, UK, thieves were seen stealing a car by intercepting the signal between the vehicle and the electronic key used to start it.

The footage shows three men with covered faces in the middle of the night. Breaking into the car seems easy enough. One of them then moves around holding a cable over his head, and, in under 30 seconds, it receives the signal from the car key, enabling the vehicle to be started.

According to the Daily Mail, the keys were kept in the bedroom of the owner, 25 feet away. The vehicle has been identified as a Ford Focus.