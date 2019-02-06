Watch ‘The New York Times’ 15-year friendship anniversary video for Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook
It’s an ode to snark, not social networking.
Facebook has completed 15 years, and The New York Times has created a friendship anniversary video for Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of the social media giant, just like Facebook does for its users.
The website traces the journey of Facebook from being a student’s start-up to the recent data theft controversies .
Drawing inspiration from Facebook’s feature “memories”, the video takes viewers through the news coverage of all the data and privacy-related mishaps, and doesn’t forget to remind them of what it considers the social networking’s role was in fuelling violence in Sri Lanka.