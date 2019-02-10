Play

On the occasion of Basant Panchami, Karwan-e-Mohabbat has released a new video, featuring the musician and academic Madan Gopal Singh. Basant Panchami is a festival celebrated to mark the onset of spring and the end of the winter season.

The video, titled “United Colours of Basant” talks about the similarities of ways in which different religions mark the beginning of the spring season. Singh talks about how mustard crop and the colour yellow are central to the celebration of spring and does not fit into any one religious mould. Growing religious intolerance also finds a mention in the video.

Karwan-e-Mohabbat, or the Caravan of Love, was started in 2017, a project to meet Indian families hit by hate violence. One of their initiatives includes the formation of “Aman Insaniyat Citizen Councils” to respond to threats or incidents of hate violence.