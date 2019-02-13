Play

An eight-year-old in China had a harrowing experience when she fell into a zoo enclosure but was luckily rescued.

The girl had climbed the enclosure wall to get a better view of the pandas at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in the Sinchuan province when she somehow fell into the trench inside the pen.

After initially attempting to pull her out using a stick, a guard stretched his arm beneath the bars of the fence and managed to get her out. Fortunately, the pandas merely seemed to be curious and did not come too close to the terrified girl. She was later examined at a hospital.

The Evening Standard cited a Chinese newspaper as saying that the encounter led to the zoo issuing a statement saying pandas are potentially dangerous animals and caution had to be exercised by even the zoo-keepers once they turn two years old.