Discussions and negotiations surrounding the Brexit deal – or no-deal – between the UK and Europe have been largely stalled over the past few months. But that only makes it harder to keep track of all of the developments.

If you, too, have lost the plot, fear not. John Oliver, the host of Last Week Tonight, returned from a hiatus on Sunday to discuss Brexit – or, to put it in his words, a “playful, fun name that’s been given to a disaster.”

Oliver performed his meticulous signature analysis of all the events around the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union (EU) – from a recap of the past deals by Prime Minister Theresa May to speculating on possible ways the situation could play out in the upcoming weeks. But be warned – he doesn’t seem very hopeful about a happy ending,

