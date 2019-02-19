Watch: Comedian Mallika Dua gets slammed for video on how some Indians are responding to Pulwama
Dua asked whether the lives of those who die of hunger or unemployment are less important than those of the soldiers killed in Kashmir.
Comedian Mallika Dua has prompted outrage on social media for her take on the Pulwama attack in Kashmir that killed at least 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force.
Addressing the criticism online for people who have been “living their lives normally” even after the attack, Dua said that people die every day of causes like hunger, unemployment and depression, and yet everyone goes about their lives.
“Are those lives any less important? Or are we being insensitive?” Dua questioned.
In the video posted on her Facebook page, Dua came down on “nakli nationalists and keyboard patriots” for their “performative patriotism”. However, many on the internet hit back at her “insensitive” comments and for comparing a terrorist attack with hunger and unemployment.