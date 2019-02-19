Comedian Mallika Dua has prompted outrage on social media for her take on the Pulwama attack in Kashmir that killed at least 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force.

Addressing the criticism online for people who have been “living their lives normally” even after the attack, Dua said that people die every day of causes like hunger, unemployment and depression, and yet everyone goes about their lives.

“Are those lives any less important? Or are we being insensitive?” Dua questioned.

In the video posted on her Facebook page, Dua came down on “nakli nationalists and keyboard patriots” for their “performative patriotism”. However, many on the internet hit back at her “insensitive” comments and for comparing a terrorist attack with hunger and unemployment.

Good grief. malika dua this is worse than being tone deaf. You really can't distinguish between an act of war and hunger and malnutrition? https://t.co/AJ0e8BEdLy — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 19, 2019

Pathetic comparison @MallikaDua



U can't compare peoples who die defending country with who are even helpless to survive themselves — Sanjeev (@sanjeevkkaundal) February 19, 2019

Idk how Mallika dua’s statements (insta stories) are going unnoticed. I had been a fan, not anymore. Her Insta is sickenning. System’s failure yet A TERRORIST attack. How can she make remarks like “umm but they didn’t die fighting”, OR “people die of poverty and hunger too”. — Diksha Arora🌻 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) February 17, 2019

Among all outrage, @MallikaDua is giving long lectures. Nothing new, same posts all communists and left liberals are posting.



But trivializing a martyr to normal deaths in country, and saying its usual and daily stuff.😫



Link: https://t.co/W8zMUp7V9v#PulwamaTerrorAttacks pic.twitter.com/RdzUJIWsDN — The Bong Head (@TheBongHead) February 17, 2019